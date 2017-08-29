Raymond “Milo” Buckley, 70, Mitchell

Raymond “Milo” Buckley, 70, of Mitchell, died Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 9am Friday, Sept 1, 2017 at the Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. Interment will be at 11:00 am at the Harrison Cemetery in Harrison, NE. Casual attire is welcomed. Visitation will be Thursday at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 4-6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Milo’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Milo was born January 16, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Guy and Ola Grace (Popkay) Buckley. After attending Morrill High School, Milo was drafted into the US Marines Corp. and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Milo Buckley was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He received multiple awards to include a purple heart for his actions while serving in the Republic of Vietnam. He was a heavy equipment operator in construction for almost 15 years until a work accident in 1982 forced him into early retirement.

Milo enjoyed being a mechanic, carpentry, fishing, hunting, card playing, watching sports, westerns, attending school activities, road trips and drinking warm beer.

Milo is survived by his daughters Angela (Jeff) Maser and Michelle Buckley; grandchildren Michael, Miah, Brandon and Blake Buckley, and Jacob and Harrison Maser; siblings George (Sue) Buckley, Leona (Don) Barkus, Lawrence “Slim” (Billie) Buckley, Donald “Shorty” (Karen) Buckley, Larry Buckley and Randy Buckley; sister in law Anne Buckley; numerous nieces and nephews and multiple friends.

His parents and brother LaVerne Buckley preceded him in death.