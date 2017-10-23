Reinhardt (Reiny) Bolzer Rahmig, 82, Gering

Reinhardt (Reiny) Bolzer Rahmig, 82 of Gering died peacefully at home Saturday, October 21, 2017 with his family by his side following his battle with cancer.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Casual dress is requested by the family. Cremation has taken place and inurnment was held privately where he will join his wife Janice of 56 years and his son Ronnie.

Reiny was born on December 26, 1934 to Henry and Marie (Kisler) Rahmig. He was one of two children born to this union and had 20 half-brothers and sisters. He quit school in the 8th grade to help on the farm hoeing beets, beans and stacking hay.

At the early age of 15 he began working at Bakers Transfer and Storage from 1950 to 1958, Associated Grocers (AG) in Gering as their maintenance man from 1958 to 1980. Following the closing of Associated Grocers, he began working for Dominion Construction as their head Diesel Mechanic in 1980 and retired in 1997.

Reiny also served in the Army National Guard of Nebraska from 1951to 1954 with the Tank Co. 90 mm Gun 134th Infantry.

Reiny married Janice Yvonne Sterkel on April 6, 1955 and to this union three children were born; Ronnie, Karen (Rahmig) Brown and Terry (Rahmig) Rajewich.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bowling and spent many nights playing cards with family; he later enjoyed traveling to various states where he found himself quite lucky at gambling.

Reiny is a past member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge where he and Janice loved to dance.

Following the loss of his wife Janice and son Ron, Reiny met Phyllis Bells who has been his companion and caregiver for almost six years. During their time together, they continued to travel many states looking for the next casino with hopes to hit it big.

Reiny is survived by his daughters Karen Rahmig-Brown (Ken) Schommer, Terry Rahmig (Scott) Rajewich, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, sister in law Pat (Sterkel) Friend and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Janice, son Ronnie, brother Whitey (Alex) and twenty half-brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be given to the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.