Ricarda Wyre, 89, Scottsbluff

Ricarda Wyre, 89, of Scottsbluff, finished her wonderful life on earth and entered into the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. She was welcomed to her eternal home by her husband, Freler Wyre, who she longed to be with for over 23 years.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Leroy Wyre officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service time at the church. Interment will be held at 10 a.m., central time, Monday, April 8, at Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson, Nebraska. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Ricarda was born February 7, 1930 in Dulag Leyte, Philippines to Tomas and Carmen (Tupaz) Zacarias.

She married Freler Wyre on October 5, 1965 and together they had one son, Leroy Z. Wyre

Ricarda met Freler while he served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. They served on several bases that included Japan, Topeka, Kansas, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Azores, Portugal, and Wichita Falls, Texas. Freler retired from the Air Force and they lived in Clarkson, Nebraska for 23 years. Ricarda moved to Norfolk, Nebraska after her husband passed away in 1996. She moved to Scottsbluff in 2011 to be with her family, especially her grandchildren, Caleb and Moriah.

Ricarda became a United States Citizen on October 10, 1972. She put in a lot of hard work and many hours of studying, but she was thankful for the blessings of living in the United States and proud to be an American.

Ricarda loved to cook, garden, go fishing and entertain guests in her home. She loved to worship the Lord at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk and First Assembly of God in Scottsbluff where she was a member.

Ricarda is survived by her son, Leroy and wife Michelle (Dorothy) of Scottsbluff; grandson, Caleb Wyre of Hastings, Minnesota; and granddaughter, Moriah Wyre of Minneapolis, MN.

Ricarda was preceeded in death by her husband, Freler; her mother and father; a sister; and four brothers.