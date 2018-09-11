Richard A. Kimberley, 77, Scottsbluff

Richard A. Kimberley, 77, of Scottsbluff, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 2pm on Friday, Sept 14, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with military honors rendered by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Richard’s honor be made in care of St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing Richard’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Richard was born in Paterson, NJ. He attended school at Paterson Technology School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1957 and retired as a Master Sargeant in 1978. He later graduated from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, CO with a degree in Geology.

Richard married Patricia Donovan in Lyons, CO on Aug 10, 1991. He taught Avionics and Electronics at the Salt Lake Community College for 7 years. After retiring from teaching, they fulfilled their dream of owning and sailing their own sailboat in Puget Sound, WA. When sailing was over, they traded their boat in for a motorhome and they traveled from coast to coast, and border to border enjoying many adventures together along with their 95lb yellow lab Bailey. They then lived in the mountains of Colorado for 8 years before finally returning to Nebraska.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Patricia; children Keith ( Mary Lou), Kristine (Daniel), Michael (Jerilyn), Trisha (Tom), and Douglas; grandchildren ShawnCody, TJ, Katie, Kristen, Derreck and Jaden; great-grandchildren Triston, Jack, Michaela and Justin; sister Beverley, uncle Clarence (Nan); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

His grandparents, mother and step father preceded him in death.