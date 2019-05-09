Richard A. Wallin, 68, formerly of Kimball

Richard A. Wallin, 68, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Kimball died at the Life Care Center of Wichita on November 9, 2018 with his loving wife by his side after a short battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Roger Gillming officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Richard’s Tribute Wall and leave stories and condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to Heartland Home Health and Hospice, 2872 N. Ridgeroad , Suite 122, Wichita, Kansas, 67205. The services for Richard have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Richard Allen Wallin was born in Sidney, Nebraska on September 18, 1950, the son of Leland and Irene (Steele) Wallin. He was raised in Kimball and attended Kimball Public Schools, graduating in 1969. During the summer he would help his grandfather, William Steele on the family farm, north of Dix. Following high school he worked various jobs in the oil field before becoming a security guard for Boeing in Montana, and North and South Dakota. He then moved to Wichita and worked for Boeing as a machinist until his retirement. Richard married Patricia Wright in Kimball on December 28, 1985. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and panning for gold. He also liked playing cards, putting puzzles together and watching movies. Family was very important to Richard, and he enjoyed getting together with them whenever he could.

Survivors include his wife Pat Wallin; sister Karen Wheeland; sister-in-law Fran Wallin; niece Geneva (Jimmy) Withrow; nephews Chris Scheenen, Brad (Tatiana Cone) Wallin, and Jeff (Rita) Wallin; two great nephews and 5 great nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Wallin.