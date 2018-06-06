Richard Alan “Dick” Soule, 62, Banner County

Richard A. “Dick” Soule, 62, of Banner County, died on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 8, 2018 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Ken Boston officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Dick’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be given to the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department at Harrisburg, NE, 69345. The services for Dick have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Richard Alan Soule was born in Scottsbluff on February 23, 1956, the son of Billy and Norma (Rider) Soule. He was raised and attended school in Banner County and graduated from the Harrisburg High School in 1975. Dick then attended Automotive Tech School at WNCC in Scottsbluff. He then returned home to work with his family on the farm. He then worked for Amber Steel, and later returned home and continued working on the family farm. He was married to Madalyn Bunney in 2001. He continued farming until the time of his death. Dick enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and keeping current on new agriculture trends and new environmental improvements. He loved his family and always enjoyed spent with them.

Survivors include his wife Madalyn Soule of Banner County; sons Corwin Bunney of Scottsbluff, NE and Hesten Soule of Eureka, MT; brother David (Margie) Soule of Scottsbluff, NE; and sister Sandy (Mark) Faden.

He was preceded in death by his parents.