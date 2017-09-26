Right in the middle of harvest, on October 16, 1942, Richard Alan Wharton was born and just as fall was arriving this year, on September 24, he took his last breath. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, September 28th at 10 o’clock in the morning at the Gering Memorial Chapel, with Reverend Deacon Angie Jones officiating. Per his request, cremation has already taken place and condolences may be left for his family at www.geringchapel.com.

He was raised by his parents Robert and Luella Wharton on a farm outside of Lyman, Nebraska, and it was here that farming became his first love.

At the tender age of 9, his mother passed away and a few years later his dad remarried. It was through this relationship that he met the next and last love of his life, Dorothy Louise Wilson. Before spring planting, on March 5, 1961 the two were wed and shared 56 years of marriage. Together they farmed land by Huntley, Lyman, and Morrill.

In August of 1963, Robin was born and in April of 1970 Michael came along. Rich was an awesome farmer, but an even better husband and dad. After his father’s death, he and Dorothy took an active role in the raising of his younger brothers, Steve and Rob. He raised his kids, much like he raised his crops, with commitment, nurturing, and patience. He was a teacher of bike riding, tractor driving, auto operating, and animal tending. He led by example and was respected by not only the adults in his life, but the children as well.

He spent many years as a 4-H leader, helping his kids with their projects as well as others kids in the Valley. After his retirement in 2012, camping and volunteering at the Farm and Ranch Museum became his passion. He met several wonderful friends along his journey and for that he was always grateful.

He welcomed, with open arms into his life, his son-in-law Dan and daughter-in-law Lisa, and of course the five grandchildren that soon followed. They were his pride and joy. He never missed a performance or sporting event as long as he was physically able to attend.

His sense of humor was contagious and his work ethic was admirable. He could fix just about any piece of equipment and was frequently asked to do so by friends, neighbors, and family members.

His passing leaves a hole in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be forever missed by his wife and best friend, Dorothy, his daughter Robin (Dan Cushing), son Michael (Lisa Scheppers), grandchildren, Alexie, Jessica, and Michael Cushing, and Zachary and Olivia Wharton, all of Scottsbluff. Brothers Jerry (Phyllis) Wharton of Washington, Rob (Jo) Wharton of Kansas and sisters Dorothy Jean (Tom) Walsh and Donna Honeycutt, all of Scottsbluff. Brother-in-law Newell (Linda) Wilson of Colorado and sister-in-law Melody (David) Twigg of Kansas. Numerous nieces and nephews, as well and many wonderful friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, mother and father-in-law Alvin and Frances Wilson, brother Steve, sister-in-laws Barbara and Deb Wharton, brother-in-laws Rodney and Al Wilson, and nephew Bradley Wharton.

Memorials, in his name, have been established to the Festival of Hope, The Legacy of the Plains Museum (Farm and Ranch Museum), and Applebee-Hall scholarship fund.