Richard Alton Anderson, 90 of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, NE, went to be with his Lord on July 31, 2017. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, August 4, 2017 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home Great Room with Pastor Mike Clement officiating. A reception will follow. A private family burial was held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Richard was born in Detroit, Michigan on 8/25/1926 to Alton B. Anderson and Edna F. Winters. He was married for 63 years to Jennie Lenora Dodson who preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2013. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944 and served in the South Pacific on a 1040 LST until he was honorably discharged after WWII ended. He graduated with a degree in education from Hillsdale College in Michigan then taught High school and coached football in Brooklyn, Michigan for two years. He enrolled at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL where he graduated in 1958. He taught 6th grade at Franklin Elementary in East Chicago Heights until 1969 when he made the decision to move his young family to western Nebraska to start his first pastoral position at Kiowa Community Church. He served as a minister at Tampico Baptist Church in Tampico Ill, and Dix Bible Church in Dix NE before retiring to Gering, NE. He had a lifetime love of sports, a passion for ministering to others, and lived his beliefs by example. He was a well-loved Foster Grandparent at Roosevelt Elementary in Scottsbluff, a kind and generous friend, a faithful husband and father, and a beautiful and humble soul.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lenora, and his brother James Anderson.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Vandenburg, Grand Rapids Michigan, his children James Anderson (Cindy) Lincoln NE, Robert Anderson (Janelle) Scottsbluff NE, Barbara Anderson Scottsbluff NE, Diane Anderson Hamilton, Montana, and Joy Anderson (Jeff) Denver CO, as well as 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.