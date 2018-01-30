Richard D. Bauer, 82, rural Gering

Richard D. Bauer, 81, of rural Gering died Sunday, January 28, 2018 at his home after a short battle with cancer. His funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 2, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jason Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be from 1-7 PM on Thursday at Dugan-Kramer. Online condolences may be left by visiting Richard’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Richard was born November 3, 1936 at Scottsbluff to John and Amelia (Gettman) Bauer. He attended Haig School and Scottsbluff High School. Richard went to work in the construction business right after high school, eventually purchasing Perma-Stone Northwest in 1973.

Richard was united in marriage to Anita Joan Keesey in Scottsbluff in 1958, to this union two children were born. Richard retired in 1985 from then on he and Anita were inseparable – they enjoyed shopping, antiquing, and riding in old cars. You could often find Richard and Anita cruising around town in one of their two big-finned white Cadillacs or the Ford Model A “Sophie.”

Richard and Anita were rich in love and were each other’s only sweetheart. After her death, Richard missed Anita immensely. Now they are happily reunited together forever.

Richard had many hobbies including collecting classic cars, attending car shows, and was a Cadillac enthusiast. Richard was a member of the Gering Jaycees, Rolling Oldies Car Club in Gering, and a volunteer at Legacy of the Plains Farm and Ranch Museum in Gering.

Richard most recently worked at Bomgaars in Scottsbluff until ill health forced him to retire in June of 2017. His strong work ethic was evident as he enjoyed working there and helping people.

Richard is survived by his son Brad Bauer of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; sister Helen Keller of Scottsbluff; brother Bob (Marva) Bauer of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents John and Amelia, wife Anita, sisters Elaine Harshman, Leona Morgan, and Miriam Durfey, and brothers Wilbert and Donny Bauer.