Richard D. “Dick” Pauley, 69, Gering

Richard D. “Dick” Pauley, 69, of Gering, died Friday, April 14, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2017 at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jon Petersen officiating. A private family inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Richard was born May 26, 1947 in Scottsbluff to Walter and Irene (Schanaman) Pauley. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1965 and went on to attend Western Nebraska Community College where he received an associate’s degree.

Richard married Dana Hanson on November 18th, 1972 and to this union two children were born, Jennifer in 1974 and Travis in 1982

Richard previously drove a bus for WNCC and Scottsbluff schools. He also had worked at Lockwoods and NTC. He recently retired from Sandberg Implement, a job he loved. Throughout this time he also farmed on the family farm in Scottsbluff.

Richard enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He always drove a clean car and liked to work in his yard and garden. He loved NASCAR, football and watching his kids’ activities.

Survivors include his wife, Dana of Gering; daughter, Jennifer (Ed) Schaaf of Broken Bow; son, Travis Pauley of Gering; and grandchildren, Jonathan Richard and Taylor Lynn Schaaf of Broken Bow.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Pauley; brother in law, Don Thompson; mother in law and father in law, Betty and Clyde “Buzz” Hanson; and infant nephew, Jeffery Pauley.