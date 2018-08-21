Richard “Dick” Allen Rau, 79, Gering

Richard “Dick” Allen Rau, 79, of Gering, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be Saturday, August 25, 2018 at The Rock Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army National Guard and the American Legion Honor Guard Post #36. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s honor be made in care of the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be made by visiting Dick’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born February 21, 1939 in Bridgeport, Ne to Victor and Alvina (Libsack) Rau. He was welcomed by 3 older sisters; Dorothy (Schmidt), Barbara (Kaufman) and Jeraldean (Gorr).

He attended schools in Bayard, NE and graduated from Gering High School. Dick was an outstanding athlete in football, basketball, and track, and was known by his classmates and friends as “Big Dick from Pumkin Creek”. We still hear stories from people that he was tall and tough on the football field. He served in the Army and was stationed in Korea where he learned his trade of working on telephone lines. He worked for Sprint until he retired.

Dick met and married his wife of 57 years, Carolann (Schank) and together they were blessed with 2 children; Keeli (Klein) and Chad Rau. Dick was an avid fisherman and could often be found at the lake on the boat with a fishing pole in the water and a stringer full of walleye. He made several memorable fishing trips with his children and grandchildren.

Dick is survived by his wife Carolann; daughter Keeli (LaWayne) Klein; 5 grandchildren Casey Rau, Kody Klein, Korey (Amber) Klein, KaSaundra (Beau) Bethers and Hannah (Dillon) Snyder; and 7 beautiful great-grandchildren that called him “Papa Dickie”: Kallee and Shaylynn Klein, Kayden Klein, Westyn Bethers, and Kasyn, Jessalynn and Leland Snyder.

His son Chad, parents Victor and Alvina Rau, and sister Dorothy Schmidt all preceded him in death.