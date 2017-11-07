Richard “Dick” Jolliffe, 84, Scottsbluff

Richard “Dick” Jolliffe, 84, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may call from 1-8pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Dick’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Dick was born January 21st, 1933 in Brush, Colorado to Francis and Frankie Marsh Jolliffe. At a young age, the family moved to Fort Morgan, Colorado, where Dick grew up and was a strong student and a star football, basketball and track athlete. He attended junior college at Wentworth Military Academy, Missouri where he continued his academic and athletic excellence, and was later recognized by his induction into Wentworth’s Sports Hall of Fame. After graduating with an associate’s degree, Dick attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he met and married Lou Stephenson, his beloved wife of 60 years.

Upon graduation from UNL, Dick joined the United States Army and attended the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterrey, CA; learning Czechoslovakian and then serving in Germany as linguist. He was honorably separated after four years of service. Dick then attended mortuary school in San Francisco, CA and was employed upon graduation with a mortuary science degree by Adams Mortuary in Greeley, CO. In 1962, he and his family moved to Scottsbluff where he joined the Benson-Jolliffe Funeral Home and Ambulance Service which later became Jolliffe Funeral Home. Dick was a community servant and leader throughout his life as a member of numerous church and charitable organizations and chamber, professional, fraternal, civic and appointive government activities including past president of Kiwanis, past president of Scottsbluff/Gering Rotary Club, past District Governor Rotary, and Cosmopolitan Man of the year.

Dick was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid sportsman throughout his life enjoying golf, hunting, fishing, tennis, handball, racquetball, and snow skiing.

He is survived by his wife Lou, sons Jeff, Jim (Liz) and Pat (Jan), seven grand-children and eight great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Francis and Frankie, and brothers Pat and Bill.