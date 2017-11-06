Richard “Dick” Jolliffe, 84, Scottsbluff

Richard “Dick” Jolliffe, 84, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Private family burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may call from 1-8pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov 8, 2017. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Dick’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.