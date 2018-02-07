Richard “Dick” Thompson, 89, Scottsbluff

Richard “Dick” Thompson, 89, of Scottsbluff, passed into Jesus’s arms, Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, February 9, 2018 at The Residency in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Family inurnment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick’s honor may be made in care of the Nebraska Make A Wish Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dick was born October 30, 1928 at Cushing, NE to Leonard S. & Lillian M. (Neumann) Thompson. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1946 and Hastings College in 1952. He married LaQuita “Keeta” J. Fairbanks March 19, 1950 at Hastings, NE. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from January 3, 1952 to December 31, 1953.

Dick taught High School and coached baseball and basketball for 3 years in Holstein and Eustis, NE before beginning his 30 plus year career in Insurance Sales with Prudential Ins. Co. of America. He achieved his CLU in 1970 and moderated Life Underwriter Training Courses at NWCC. He was a past Elk of the Year, 1965, past President of the Nebraska Panhandle Life underwriters and received many awards and trips throughout his career with Prudential.

After his retirement in 1985, Dick became active with AARP holding many state and local positions including Assistant State Director, Local Health Advocacy Coordinator and State Trainer. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels, worked with the Nebraska Department on Aging with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program and enjoyed being a Volunteer Ombudsman at the Nebraska Veteran’s Home and Mitchell Care Center. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed being a Marshall at the Bob Hope Golf Classic in Palm Springs, CA for many years. He was active in the Methodist Church and was a past Sunday school teacher. He had a lifelong love of baseball and played in high school and college. He so enjoyed coaching and umpiring little league baseball.

Dick is survived by his wife Keeta of 67 years; sons Gary of Tampa, FL, Craig of Englewood, CO, Scott (Pamela) of Loveland, CO and Bary (Jan) of Scottsbluff; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and sister Eva (Glen) Kunce of Grand Junction, CO.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leonard Jr.; granddaughter Nicole Thompson; and sister-in-law Sally Fairbanks.