Richard Francis “Dick” Ament, 93, Scottsbluff

Richard Francis “Dick” Ament, 93 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He passed away peacefully under hospice care at the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, where he had lived the last four years. In the last few weeks his health declined rapidly. His body was donated to Colorado State Anatomical Board in Aurora, Colorado. His services are pending and will be held this summer. Interment will be in Encampment, Wyoming with the VFW & American Legion officiating. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Richard was born July 11, 1925 in Marcus, Iowa to William T Ament and Martha (Hughes) Ament. He graduated from high school in Marcus and later attended Iowa State and received his Associate Degree in Dairy Science. Richard entered the United States Navy on July 29, 1944 and served during WWII. He was honorably discharged on June 23, 1946. He has resided in Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois and Wyoming. He was blessed with six children. He remarried and adopted four children. Later remarried and gained seven children. Richard was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Freda Hess, daughter Margaret Crannell and sons James and Don Hess.