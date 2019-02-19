Richard Funkhouser, 82, Chappell,

Richard Funkhouser, 82, of Chappell, Nebraska passed away Monday morning February 18, 2019 at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Chappell with Pastor David Abbott of the Chappell United Methodist Church. Services will conclude at the funeral home. Casual attire is suggested.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the donor’s choice c/o Eva Funkhouser PO Box 362 Chappell, NE 69129.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Funkhouser family.

Richard Glenn Funkhouser was born on August 31, 1936 in Whiting, Iowa to Glenn and Maxine (Dahl) Funkhouser. He was the oldest of 4. He was raised in Whiting and attended school there.

On July 3, 1958 he was united in marriage to Eva Sue Butcher in Clinton, Oklahoma. To this union daughter, Sandra and 2 sons, Clifford and Steven were born. They made their home in many places throughout the Midwest landing in Colorado in 1981.

In Colorado they owned a restaurant where the entire family worked. He also spent many years working as a fertilizer applicator.

After they retired, Richard and Eva bought a camper and travelled around fishing. For the last 10 years Richard and Eva have lived in Chappell. Richard loved anything outdoors, woodworking and his family.

Richard is survived by his wife Eva of Chappell; daughter Sandra and husband Dave Tuell; sons, Clifford and wife Trudy and Steven and wife Brandi; sisters Judy, her husband George, and Peggy; 3 grandchildren, Craig and Ashley Deeds, Shaun and Sarah Deeds and Mikki Deeds; 11 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Blaine, McKynna, Kollins, Kaydin, Kaizlee, Hannah, Karter, Brooklyn, Delainie, and Lillian; and his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clifford, and a great-granddaughter, Paizlee Mae.