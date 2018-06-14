Richard James Mackin, 34, Scottsbluff

Richard James Mackin, 34 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Friday, June 8, 2018 at his home.

His memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Larry Lethermon officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard. There will be no visitation. Friends may visit www.dugankramer.com to view Richard’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.

Richard was born January 26, 1984 in San Diego, California to Jim Mackin and Angie Barrett. He attended elementary school in San Diego. He received his GED in ROTC. He entered the National Guard in July 2007. He was with the Scottsbluff #1074 National Guard. He served one tour in Iraq and was honorably discharge November 2007. He returned to Scottsbluff and worked for Chilis as a cook.

Richard enjoyed music and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his parents Angie and Mark Schwab and Keddy (Kasey) Haines; son Richie; brothers and sisters Chris Haines, Joey Orth, Mark (Casey) VanWinkle, Nick VanWinkle, Hailey Schwab, Kelley (Ginger) Schwab, Matt (Dawn) Schwab, Aimee Schwab (Matt) and Zack and Dontonio; grandmother Ginger; uncle Kerry; aunt Lori; girlfriend Felicia Hernandez and Mariela, Marquis, Mariano and Messina and numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Jim, grandparents, uncles and aunts.