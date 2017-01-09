Richard John Johnson, 71, Scottsbluff

Richard John Johnson, 71 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

His memorial service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Gary Cole officiating. A memorial has been established to the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Richard was born on April 21, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Gerald Lee and Frieda (Wise) Johnson. He received his education in the Scottsbluff Public Schools.

He married Darlene Mount on May 14, 1993 at Church of Christ in Scottsbluff and made their home in Scottsbluff.

Richard worked at Lockwood Corp for 20 years. He was an owner and operator truck driver till his retirement in 2008.

He loved being around people. Richard and his wife managed Riverside Campground for 5 years. They would travel to Yuma, AZ in the winter.

Richard is survived by his wife Darlene; daughters JoDene Johnson and Tammy Anthony; brothers Robert Johnson and Sam Johnson; sisters Linda Thomas and Patty Johnson. He also is survived by step children Troy Strodtman, April McBurnett and Trever Strodtman. He has numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Harry Johnson and Ralph Johnson.