Richard Kenneth Carter, 74, Gering

Richard Kenneth Carter, age 74 of Gering NE formerly Holdrege NE, passed away on Friday, August 10, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 29, 1944 at Callaway NE to Donald Carter and Rowena (Cool).

He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Paulsen. Daughter Kelly Sides (Russ) Son Craig Carter. Grandchildren Magdalena, George (Tera Olds) and Alonzo Miramontes. Jordan Fischer (Riley). Jakob Egge, Evie and Eliza Carter. Korey Sides (Tracey Marsh) and Kiley Jensen (Jimmie). Great Grandchildren Hayden, Skylir and Parker Fischer, Vanellope & Elliott Miramontes, Kyler, Carlie, Alex and Harlow Sides, Elizabeth, Olivia and Evan Jensen. Nieces Cheri Hutchison, Lori Paulsen (Aimee Schumacher) Nephew Mike (Chrissy) Paulsen and very special friends The Jones family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Jackson Egge.

Richard will be laid to rest at Bainbridge Cemetery with a service date to be determined. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.