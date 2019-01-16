Rita Ann Brown, 65, Scottsbluff

Rita Ann Brown, 65, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 with a Rosary recited at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ancova Empowerment Project (AEP) 3003 8th Avenue Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. Please join us in remembering Rita by visiting her Memorial www.dugankramer.com. Through this site, we invite you to share your thoughts and fond memories with the family.

Rita was born May 8, 1953 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to parents Valen V. and Nicolasa (Martinez) Hernandez. She received her education in Torrington, graduating from Torrington High School with the Class of 1971. She attended Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. Rita worked as an Executive Secretary for the Vice President of Manufacturing at the Lockwood Plant in Gering. It was here that she met Pete Brown who also worked at Lockwood. The couple were married on September 6, 1975 in Torrington, Wyoming. To this union, two sons were born: Justin and Joel. Rita chose to stay home and raise her sons. She returned to work, working at Munchville and catering for different occasions. She most recently worked as an administrative assistant for Calkins Media.

Rita was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She served as treasurer for the St. Agnes Home School Association for several years and was a volunteer for bible school and the penny carnival. She was on the Scottsbluff Public Library Board for several years and volunteered at the library as well.

Rita is survived by her husband Pete Brown; sons Justin and Joel; mother Nico Hernandez; siblings Richard (Susie) Hernandez, Irene (Dave) Halk, and Phil (Gena) Hernandez; 31 nieces and nephews and several extended family members.

Rita was preceded in death by her father Valen Hernandez, grandparents, brother Manuel Martinez, mother-in-law Elisa Brown, and beloved dog Tiny.