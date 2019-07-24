Rita Ann Pieper Zitterkopf, 88, Morrill

Rita Ann Pieper Zitterkopf, 88, of Morrill, passed away at her home on Monday, July 22, 2019. At her request, cremation has taken place and a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Matthew Nash officiating. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM that morning prior to Mass. Inurnment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill. Memorials may be given to the Church or the Morrill Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be left by visiting her obituary at www.dugankramer.com

Rita was born December 3, 1930 in Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska to Henry L. and Agnes Mary (Laeger) Pieper. She attended school in Scottsbluff, graduating with the Class of 1948. She attended the University of Colorado at Boulder on a music scholarship. She was united in marriage to Emmanuel R. Zitterkopf on January 21, 1950 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. The couple made their home the last 60 + years in Morrill.

Rita was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was a member of the Scottsbluff Sr. High Chorus and Madrigal Choir while in High School. She also sang for many weddings and funerals over the years.

Rita is survived by her children: Emmanuel “Manny”, Jr of Morrill, Anthony J. of Billings, MT, Michael J. (Laurie) of Gering, Rita “Beth” Miller of Hastings, Bradley J. (Sue) of Billings, MT, Graeg H. (Anne) of Carlsbad, CA, Jeffory D. of Morrill, and Barbara A. (Bart) Chilton of Colorado Springs, CO; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings: Josephine Buehler of Gering, Bud (Jeannie) Piper of Hay Springs, NE, Agnes (Albert “Buddy”) Hoelsken of Denver, CO, and JoAnn Strueby of Lamarque, TX; sister-in-law Hilda Scruck of Youngstown, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, brother Herman, infant son Christopher, husband Emmanuel Sr., son-in-law Gary Miller, brothers-in-law Edward Strueby and Leland Buehler.