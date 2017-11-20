Rita J. Wilson, 71, Gering

Rita J. Wilson, 71, of Gering, was called home by her Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons as Celebrant. A Rosary will be recited beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday at the church. Inurnment will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney with Fr. Mike McDermott officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Agnes Catholic Church or Valley Christian Neighbors In Need. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Rita was born December 3, 1945 to Charles and Mabel (Alfter) Helfrich in Sidney. She was the fourth of five children. She grew up on the family farm east of Sidney. Rita attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School graduating in 1964. She went on to attend Chadron State College for three years.

Rita married David Emerald Williams in 1971. Two daughters were born to this union, Melissa Ann and Elizabeth Jean. Rita moved to Gering in 1978 and later married Jerry B. Wilson on October 7, 1983. One daughter, Amanda Renae, was born to this union.

Rita’s work experience included working at Head Start, the Scottsbluff Nursing Center and operating her own daycare for over twenty years. She was also a foster grandma in area schools.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jerry; three daughters, Jennifer (Garrett Olsen) Wilson of Sidney, Amanda Biberos of Gering and Elizabeth (Larry) Kreiling of Minatare; son, Jay (Ashlee) Wilson of Scottsbluff; brother, Richard (Linda) Helfrich of Littleton, CO; sister, Mary (Bill) Hughes of Chappell; brother in law, Robert Schaaf of Sidney; two sisters in law; eleven grandchildren, Donovan Cashler, Shanti Suhr, Jakob Wilson, Harley Kreiling, Jaelynn Wilson, Eadon Biberos, Yvonne Kreiling, Isabella Biberos, Trey Kreiling, Asher Wilson and Buckham Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa; and sisters, Ann Schaaf and Mary Jo Helfrich.