Robby D. Herman, Alliance

Robin Douglas Herman was born August 22, 1955 in Alliance, NE. His parents were Lester Thompson “Tommy” Herman and Betty Jean (Gebauer) Herman. He had an older brother, Mitch (Debbie Griffis), and a younger sister, Heidi (Butch Dykes). He was raised on the family ranch south of Lakeside, NE and Alliance, NE. Robby attended grade school at Lakeside, NE. and then Alliance Public Schools, graduating with the Class of ’74 from Alliance High. He also attended Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, NE., but came back to Alliance and found employment as a Trainman/Conductor with BNSF. Robby retired as a Yard Switchman in 2015.

Robby was blessed with a quick wit and big heart. He could turn a negative situation around with his sense of humor and “to the point” observations. Lightening the load for all of us was his talent in life, and he cared deeply for his family, friends and coworkers.

Robby married Lari Denise Henderson in 1976, and they were blessed with two children, Teal Dawn (Clay Hollmann) and Thompson Daniel (Jessie Thorson), and four grandchildren, Tye William and Tiernan Grace Hollmann and Brinson Robin and Rome Richard Herman. Both families make their home in Lincoln, NE.

Robby struggled with alcoholism, but overcame his addiction “one day at a time” with a strong faith in the Lord. He walked alongside many dealing with addictions by sharing his story, his struggle, and his joy in sobriety. He was an open book, each page more interesting than the last. He will be remembered for his true heart, love of family and honest friendship.

Robby was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Betty Herman, and in-laws Donald and Carolyn Henderson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 1, at the Alliance Berean Church at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery followed by a reception at the West Side Event Center. Please come and share your memories.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family at 1239 Grand Ave. Alliance, NE 69301.