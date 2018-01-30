Robert A. “Bob” Rutledge, 75, Kimball

Robert A. “Bob” Rutledge, 75, of Kimball, died peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Kimball on Sunday, January 28, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Kimball with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Burial will be held in the Kimball Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Bob’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to either Prairie Haven Hospice, Kimball Food Pantry, Meals On Wheels or the Kimball Volunteer Fire Department. The services for Bob have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Robert Allen Rutledge was born in Yuma, Colorado on June 19, 1942, the son of Dean and LaVaughn (Kennedy) Rutledge. The family moved to Kimball in 1958. After graduating from the Kimball County High School, Bob moved to Denver and obtained his barber license. He moved back to Kimball and owned Rutledge Barber Shop for 25 years. He married Gloria Jean Graham on June 14, 1964. Together they had two daughters, Tracie Lynne and Amie Lee. Bob was a loving father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend to all, he did not know a stranger. Bob lived in Kimball for 60 years, a place he dearly loved. He had a passion for all animals and loved spending time with his horses. Music was a big part of his life, and he enjoyed singing and dancing. He had a great sense of humor, a kind heart and showed kindness and compassion for all things living. He will be greatly missed by all.

Survivors include his daughters Amie Rutledge and daughter-in-law Chris McNail of Kimball, NE., and Tracie (Brett) Garner-Janicek of Kimball, NE; brother David Bruce (Jeri) Rutledge of Kimball, NE; grandchildren Austin and Allen Garner; step-grandchildren Austin and Nolan Janicek; and Gloria Graham Rutledge of Kimball, NE.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Keith Rutledge, granddaughter Ashley Garner, nephews David Bruce Rutledge, Jr., and Jeffery David Graham.