Robert Adams, 91, Scottsbluff

Robert Adams, 91, of Scottsbluff, died Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Congregational Church or the American Heart Association.

Robert was born October 16, 1926 in Minatare to Henry and Mary (Popp) Adams. The family moved to South Dakota for a short time before returning to Nebraska when Robert was eleven years old. He attended East Ward and Sunflower Schools.

Robert married Mildred I. Doughty on November 6, 1945 in Scottsbluff and four children were born to this union: Donna, Janice, Gary and Roger.

Robert began farming with his dad at age sixteen and started farming on his own in 1950. Robert farmed in the Lake Alice community for several years before moving to the Minatare area. He received High station awards at james and clouse stations. He also had numerous High Ten awards at the Bayard sugar factory. Farming was his life. Robert retired from farming in 1991 and moved to Scottsbluff.

Robert enjoyed bowling and was a former member of the Eagles and Moose lodges. He went on walks often and liked working in his yard. He loved visits with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Robert was a lifetime member of Emmanuel Congregational Church.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Mildred of Scottsbluff; daughter, Donna Grant of Scottsbluff; daughter in law, Connie Adams of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Eric (Michelle Burchett) Grant of Scottsbluff, Jay (Stacie) Grant of San Antonio, TX, Kimberly (Pete Moreno) Sturgeon of Scottsbluff, Brian (Tammy) Adams of Scottsbluff, Brett Adams of Scottsbluff, Scott (Jennifer) Olsen of Scottsbluff, Tammy (Robert Blanco) Olsen of Scottsbluff and Wade (Shan) Olsen of Minatare; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and sisters, Lela Hilzer of Gering and Shirley (Albert) Becker of Scottsbluff.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Roger and Gary Adams; daughter, Janice Olsen; sons in law, Ken Grant and Doug Olsen; brother, Albert (Ann) Adams; and brother in law, Lyle Hilzer.