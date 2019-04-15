Robert Allen Erdman, 71, Bayard

Robert Allen Erdman, 71, of Bayard passed away Thursday April 11, 2019 near Bayard. His memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 19, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastors Andrew Griess and Ted Meter officiating. Interment will be held prior to the memorial service at the Bayard Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Marine Corp and Bayard VFW Post No. 9915. Memorials have been established to Hope Congregational Church of Bayard and Bayard Depot Museum. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff will oversee the arrangements.

Allen was born September 11, 1947 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff. The eldest son of Robert and Margaret “Marty” (Weisgerber) Erdman of Bayard, Allen grew up in Bayard and graduated in 1966. He was very active in choir, all sports activities and was B Club president. Most notably he was a proud part of three state cross-country team championships. He was also honorable mention first team in football his senior year.

Allen had many jobs growing up where he got to know the community: helping area farmers, putting up hay, performing tire repairs, and working at gas stations.

After graduation Allen joined the United States Marine Corp serving four honorable years from November, 1966 to November, 1970. He took his basic training in San Diego, CA before being stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC for his schooling in mechanized supply. Allen then completed his infantry training at Camp Pendleton, CA. He spent one tour in Vietnam and Japan before ending his military duty at the Navy Annex and Pentagon in Washington, DC. During his time in Vietnam he was awarded a Meritorious Mass and Promotion of E5 Sergeant for his work in setting up a complete shop stores account and secondary repairable unit.

After his discharge, Allen worked at Great Western Sugar Company as a campaign helper with his dad. He then worked at Lockwood Corp in Gering as Master Scheduler and Production Control Planner, Chromalloy Farm Systems in Wisconsin, Nebraska Department of Roads, before returning to Great Western Sugar Company as shop foreman for 17 years. His duties included running the machine shop: operating lathes, milling machines, drill presses and performed welding of all types keeping the factory running.

In September 2003, Allen became the Morrill County Veterans Service Officer where he helped many veterans. It was a very rewarding experience for him and the stories the Veterans shared were great. He thanks all the Veterans for their service.

Allen was a lifetime member of Hope Congregational Church, American Legion Post No. 200, VFW Post No. 9915, and DAV Chapter No. 33 all of Bayard. He was also a member of Eagle’s Club in Gering, AMVETS of Nebraska, National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, Nebraska Association of Professional Veterans Advocates, and County Veterans Service Organization of Nebraska. He was a volunteer with the Bayard Fire Department, Chimney Rock Golf Course, Bayard Depot Museum and was a member of the Men’s Golf League.

Allen enjoyed family activities, as family was always number one. He enjoyed horseshoes, golfing, bowling, boating, water/snow skiing and welding sculptures. He enjoyed working on his farm in front of Chimney Rock, planting trees and putting up hay. He was also an avid gun collector.

Survivors include his siblings: Richard (Deb) Erdman and David (Teri) Erdman of Scottsbluff, Barbara (the late Robert) Faustman of Lincoln and Deborah (Arnold) Harimon of Bayard; 11 nieces and nephews: Lacy Bernhardt, Travis Erdman, Alexia Ackerman, Jeffrey Erdman, Russell Erdman, Corienne Vance, Andrea Faustman, Denise Savage, Michael Faustman, Dawn Harimon and Shane Harimon; and 21 grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law; and grandniece, Jennifer Faustman.