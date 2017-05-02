Robert Alvin (Bob) Kuehn died Friday evening, April 28, 2017 at Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastors Bradley Heinecke and Ted Bourret officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with the family present.

In lieu of flowers memorials have been established to Lutheran Church Charities (lutheranchurchcharities.org) to assist with disaster relief and other ministries.

Bob was born July 18, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Alvin and Mathilda (Ahlschwede) Kuehn. When he was a child, his family farmed outside of Malcolm, Neb. In 1949, they relocated to Western Nebraska and settled on a farm southwest of Gurley.

Bob attended Bunker Hill School and later Gurley High School, where he graduated in 1956. After briefly attending the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, he began working at The Egging Company and was involved in many of the company’s innovations in tractor cab design. In 1961 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During two years of service, he was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado and Munich, Germany. In 1963 he returned home and resumed work at The Egging Company and later began farming as well. He married Judy Rankin in 1964 and was blessed with three children. Bob became a full-time farmer in 1972. He worked the farm up until the time of his death.

Bob had a strong trust in God throughout his life. He faithfully attended Salem Lutheran Church in Gurley and later St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sidney. He enjoyed Bible study and was a regular listener of The Lutheran Hour.

Bob was dedicated to his family, loved getting together with family and friends, and neighbors to share a meal, and always had a witty story or comment to share.

He is survived by his children: Susan Danley and her husband John of El Paso, TX, Jeff Kuehn and his wife LeeAnn of Germantown Hills, IL, and Elizabeth Kuehn of Hammonton, N.J; his brother Ray Kuehn and his wife Teri of Sidney, NE; five grandchildren: Richard, Augusta, Francis, and John Paul Danley and Erin Kuehn, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Judy, his parents Alvin and Mathilda Kuehn, and his brother James Kuehn.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Kuehn family.