Robert “Bob” Armstrong, 77, Gering

Robert "Bob" Armstrong, 77, of Gering, died Friday, January 5, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Bob was born Nov 6, 1940 to Robert and Nellie Armstrong in Auburn, NE. He was a graduate from Auburn High School in 1960. He continued his education where he graduated from Milford Trade School in 1964. He worked at Pullman Industries until 1966, then he entered into insurance sales in 1967. Bob was an active member as chairman of the life underwriters association as an educational chairman for 10 years. During that time, Bob was building an insurance agency, Estate Conservation, Inc. and ran that until his retirement.

Bob was an active member of Monument Bible Church for more than 30 years. During that time he led many bible studies and wrote a study book on Genesis.

Bob enjoyed many camping trips to various places with friends and family. He also enjoyed watching Husker football games with friends. He also enjoyed refurbishing antique cars.

Bob and his first wife Linda had two sons, Kevin and Kelly Armstrong. Then Bob married Jean Smith on September 25, 1972 combining their families of 5 kids. Kevin Armstrong, Kelly Armstrong, Cynthia Mavugo, Cheryl Lopez, and Catherine Greif.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, three sisters, a niece and nephew, father-in-law and two sons-in-law.

Bob is survived by his wife Jean; sons Kevin and Kelly Armstrong of AZ; Cynthia Mavugo of CO, Cheryl and Jose Lopez of CO, and Catherine Greif of Scottsbluff; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.