Robert “Bob” Dale Pindell, 82, Bridgeport

Robert "Bob" Dale Pindell, 82, of Bridgeport, died Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Skyview of Bridgeport. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater at a later date.

Bob was born in Durham, IL to Edward and Roma Noland Pindell on March 31, 1935. He graduated from Colusa High School and spent his life working at grain and dairy farming in the Colusa area and later in Clayton. He owned P&B Grain and Fertilizer in Mt. Sterling, then drove a truck for various local companies. After moving to Nebraska, he worked on a cattle ranch and drove a truck before retiring.

He is survived by his children Dale (Denise) Pindell and Lora (Ken) Vogler of Rushville, IL, Priscilla (Kelly) McElroy of Quincy, IL, and Nathan Pindell of Plymouth, IL; grandchildren Chris (Andrea) Vogler of Rushville, IL, Heather (Larry) Putnam of Jacksonville, FL and Ryan and Kayla McElroy of Quincy, IL; 5 great grandchildren; sister Katie (David) Kerr of Macomb; aunt Dorothy Pindell of Dallas City, IL; uncle Max Noland of Grand Junction, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His parents, and wife Shirley who passed in 1995, preceded him in death.