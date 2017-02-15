Robert “Bob” Dean Gall, 59, Morrill

Robert “Bob” Dean Gall, 59, of Morrill died Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the Golden Living Center in Scottsbluff. Following Bob’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned. There will be a casual gathering of family and friends Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery North of Morrill. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary of Mitchell has assisted the family.

Bob was born July 6, 1957 to Art & Carlene (Lienemann) Gall at Scottsbluff. After his high school graduation he enlisted in the Marines. Upon his discharge he returned to Morrill and went to work for Jirdon Agri Chemicals, Inc. where he spent most of his working years.

Bob is survived by three brothers; Carl of Morrill, Allen & Pam of Mitchell and Kenneth & Deb of Wheatland, WY, two nieces, 4 nephews and several grandnieces, grandnephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.