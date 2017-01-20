Robert “Bob” Harsh, 89, Gering

Robert “Bob” Harsh, 89 passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at his home in Gering with Maxine at his side

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Cornerstone of God Church Assembly, 434 1st Avenue, Bayard. Interment will follow at Bayard Cemetery with military honors. A meal will follow at the church. Visitation will be noon to 2:00 p.m. at the church on Tuesday. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Services are entrusted with Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.

Robert Frank Harsh was born outside Newkirk, OK on June 22, 1927 to John Henry and Margarette Isabella (Gildhouse) Harsh. He was the 4th oldest child of 6 children. He went as far as the 7th grade in school. He had many talents. The family sang and played at barn dances and parties across the U.S. The family moved a lot following the circuits for fruit and vegetable picking. Bob hues to say he was the best cotton picker you ever saw. From one coast to the other, they covered a lot of ground. He was a self taught man with many talents. He could play any stringed instrument even for the service.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and went to Japan as a Heavy Truck Driver. He received the WWII Victory Medal. He was also on a ship off the coast of Korea for a time.

On June 29, 1947, he married Louise E Hansen in Lakin, Kansas. To this union six children were born: Doris Marie, Jimmey Lee, Sharon Kay, Terry Allan, Pamela Jean and Kevin Ray. Robert worked the grain elevators in Kansas and Nebraska before moving to La Junta, CO. He worked on the railroad, at the local lumber yards and ran several gas stations. He loved music, building and mechanics.

He married Betty Lou Newton in 1969. Later he married Marlene Ann Klundt in 1984. He helped raise Pamela Klundt of the home. Robert and Marlene moved to Bayard from Cheyenne in 1994. They loved Bayard and played and sang as the Tune Chasers. They played at nursing homes, jamborees and of course the R & S Train Stop from 2004 to 2015 when it closed.

Robert met Maxine Weaver in 2004 and were dance partners which evolved into a life partnership.

His is survived by Maxine Weaver of the home; sister Eva Hassler of Enid, OK; children: Doris Chisholm of Colorado Springs, CO, Sharon (Russ) Orosz of Bayard, Terry (Gayle) Harsh of Carthage, TX, Pamela (Kevin) Williams of Victoria, TX and Kevin (June) Harsh of La Junta, CO; step children Pam (Kevin) Ahl of Denver, Marie Klundt of Denver; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack, Jim and Henry, sister Nora, wives Louise and Marlene, son Jimmey and son-in-law Mark Chisholm.