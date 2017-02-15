Robert “Bob” Irvin Greene, 71, Scottsbluff

Robert (Bob) Irvin Greene, 71, of Scottsbluff Nebraska, passed away on February 11, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center. Cremation has taken place and he has been taken home, as he requested prior to his passing. Cards and condolences can be directed to Jolliffe Funeral Home at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

He was a truck driver for many years, loved to play golf, and was an avid bowler. He had a great love for animals, a sense of humor, and a loving heart. His loving heart will continue to live on through all that knew him

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Greene of Scottsbluff, son Todd Greene of Scottsbluff. Stepchildren: Eduardo Ramirez Jr. of Cheyenne WY, Virginia Ramirez and Brian Ivey Sr. of Scottsbluff, Jeffrey and Erika Ramirez of Scottsbluff. Grandchildren: Brian Ivey Jr, Brandon Ivey, Aaron Ramirez, and Maliah Ramirez. Siblings: Dennis Greene of Scottsbluff NE, Barbara (Dick) Karstling of California, and Jerri (Ron) Damon of Colorado. Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret (Behrends) Greene and Irvin Greene.