Robert “Bob O’Bob” Phillip Noecker, 60, Scottsbluff

Robert “Bob O’Bob” Phillip Noecker, 60, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2017 at his home. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Goonies in Gering following the benefit run. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Bob was born to Marvin and Teresa (McFadden) Noecker on June 22, 1957 in Yankton, South Dakota. He was raised in Hartington, Nebraska and graduated from Cedar Catholic High School.

Bob worked as a crane operator most of his life, most recently at R&C Welding and Crane in Gering where he was employed for approximately 20 years. Bob enjoyed Nascar racing, motorcycle riding, leather work, friends and of course, Phred, his dog. Bob touched many hearts with laughter and joy. He lived a rewarding and meaningful life and met hundreds of people who then became fast friends due to Bob’s wonderfully big heart.

Survivors include his mother; two sons; a daughter; two grandsons; three brothers; three sisters; and his life partner since 1995, Jonette “Jonny” Bauer.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Noecker; and nephew, Kurt Hoesing.