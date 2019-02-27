Robert “Bob” Schaaf, 82, Sidney

Robert “Bob” Schaaf, age 82 of Sidney, Nebraska, passed away in Bridgeport, Nebraska on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by his three children.

Rosary Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 28. Both services will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Robert Karnish officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow Mass in the Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or SRMS Home Health and Hospice. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Wednesday from 1:00-7:00 p.m. You may view Bob’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service LLC is in charge of Bob’s care and funeral arrangements.

Robert “Bob” Eugene Schaaf was born in Minatare, Nebraska on May 27, 1936 to Jacob and Henrietta Schaaf. Bob attended Bayard Public Schools through eleventh-grade and was active in intramural basketball. His family relocated to Sidney, and he completed his education and graduated with the class of 1956. He was drafted in the United States Army, and was stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as well as Tacoma, Washington.

On December 29, 1958, Bob was united in marriage to Ann Helfrich. They were blessed with three children: Christopher, Stephanie, and Paula.

Bob was employed as a produce manager for Town and Country grocery store, and then spent 24 years as the Sidney Brown Transfer freight terminal manager. When he retired, he enjoyed spending time as a greeter at Cabela’s, along with driving the company bus to the airport to pick up customers.

He was a past member of the St. Patrick’s School Board, Sidney Jaycees, and Knights of Columbus. His love of gardening continued throughout his lifetime, and he spent many hours creating the “perfect rows” of vegetables. Never wanting to waste a minute of his time, Bob could often be found hand-watering his garden, or scooping snow at 4:00 a.m., resulting in many humorous stories. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include son Chris and wife Jane Schaaf of Sidney; two daughters and their spouses – Stephanie and Jamie Rush of Cozad, and Paula and Josh Hans of Castle Rock, Colorado; grandchildren Michelle Deaver, Jacob and Sadie Rush, and Lucas and Matthew Hans; great-grandson Liam Deaver; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann in 2017, his parents, seven brothers and two sisters.