Robert E. “Bob” Lee, Jr., 66 Scottsbluff

Robert E. “Bob” Lee, Jr., 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away at home surrounded by family after the Nebraska Cornhusker game on Saturday, Oct 7, 2017.

Bob was born August 26, 1951 in Watertown, SD to Robert E. Lee, Sr. and Ruth Eleanor (Sikkink) Lee. He attended schools in Hamlin County, Brookings, and South Dakota State University. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1972 and served in Vietnam as a security officer. He was honorably discharged in March 1976.

He married Julie K. Schindler on Feb 14, 1981. To this union three children were born; Christopher Robert Lee, Jared Timothy Lee and Danielle Susan Lee.

In addition to all things Nebraska Cornhusker, he enjoyed gardening, bowling, fishing, feeding the birds (squirrels), old western movies, making others laugh, and he especially enjoyed his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother Ruth Lee; wife Julie Lee; children Chris (Pamela) Lee, Jared (Courtney) Lee and Danielle (Bryan) Sime; grandchildren Ethan Robert Lee, Kendall Kate Lee and Lincoln Bennett Lee; sisters Joan Votava and family, Cheryl Friese and family and Linda Ozkan and family.

His father Robert E. Lee, Sr. and brother David Paul preceded him in death.

His funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 2 pm at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. In accordance with the family’s wishes, there is no public visitation. The family respectfully requests that any memorials in Bob’s honor be made in care of Festival of Hope, or the donor’s choice. Services will also be held 10:30 am on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Castlewood, SD at the Hamlin Reformed Church. Interment will follow at the Hamlin Reformed Cemetery in Hamlin County, SD. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.