Robert Elsen, 88, Sidney

88 year old Robert Elsen of Sidney passed away on Sunday, April 23rd.

He is survived by his wife, Lorna Elsen, 4 children; Rece Ann (Craig) Herboldsheimer, Robert (Susan) Lee Elsen Jr., Alan (Valerie) Elsen, Jeffrey (Brenda) Elsen; sister Madelyn (Louis) Evezich. sixteen grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28th in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor David Hall and Pastor Ken Boston officiating.

Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Friends may stop by the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Sidney Elks Lodge #1894.

