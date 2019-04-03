Robert Eugene Dickinson, 66, Minatare

Robert Eugene Dickinson, age 66, of Minatare, Nebraska passed away on April 1, 2019, at Regional West Hospital. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Buckboard Arena (140500 S 14th St. Gering, Nebraska). Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Robert was born on July 20, 1953, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. His parents were Laurel Dickinson and Mary Gerhard. He attended Hope and Highland Elementary Schools, Scottsbluff High School, as well as Nebraska Western College.

He married Pamela Becker on February 25, 2011, and they lived near Lake Minatare where Robert farmed.

Survivors include sisters Patti (Don) Ryan and Mary Ann (Mike) Davis, wife Pamela Dickinson, son Torey Armstrong, daughter Tessa Armstrong. Robert also had three nieces and two nephews. He was loved by extended family members as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters Barb and Linda as well as his parents.

Memorials may be given to the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy.