Robert F. “Bob” Golden, 78, Scottsbluff

Robert F. "Bob" Golden, 78, of Scottsbluff, died May 4, 2017 at Regional West Medical.

Bob was born August 25, 1938 at Oshkosh, Nebraska to Fred F. and Blanche (Wilson) Golden. He received his education in various communities throughout Nebraska. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his discharge, he worked for a seismograph crew in Lusk, WY where he met Myrna Himes. The couple married on October 27, 1957 in Lusk and made their home in various communities before settling in Scottsbluff where they lived for the past 40 years.

Bob worked several years as the Service Manager for Floyd’s until starting Bob’s Diesel Service in 1989, which he owned and operated until his death.

Bob was a member of the American Legion in Minatare, loved to garden, and his puppy dogs.

Bob is survived by his wife Myrna; daughter VaLarry Buskirk of Scottsbluff; son and daughter-in-law Rob and JoAnn Golden of Mitchell; grandchildren Chelsea Buskirk, Austin Richardson, and Heather, Jordan, Tyler, Meghan, Jakob, Jazmine, Kaden, Lillian, Kalleigh, and Kallen Golden; brothers Harold Wilson of Phoenix, AZ, Herbert Sydik of Truth Or Consequences, NM, Hubert Sydik of Raymond, NE, and Jerry (Julie) Sydik of Raymond, NE; sister Shirley (Ivan) Crane of Olathe, KS; his faithful canine companion Gabby, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Herbert Sydik, brothers Larry Golden and Clem Sydik, and sisters Joann Wooten and Regina Dahms.