Robert F. Deem, 52, Scottsbluff

Robert F Deem, 52 of Scottsbluff, passed away January 28, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born November 18, 1966, to Charles B and Betty Ann Deem in Brush, CO. He graduated from Gering High School in 1985.

In lieu of a service and burial, we will be holding a Celebration of Life reception at 12 Noon on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Rubidoux RV Park Reception Hall at 585 Five Rocks Rd, Gering where food and beverages will be served. Please plan to join family and friends and bring stories to share.

Robert was very active in adult activities such as softball, sand volleyball, bowling and other sporting events. He enjoyed hanging out with friends and family and we all have such great memories and stories that we will treasure always. Robert had a big laugh, much like our dad and we will greatly miss that laughter. He was very social and enjoyed the company of many friends.

Robert has two children, Breanna and Tristan, and while he was not able to not spend a lot of time with them, he loved them very much. More recently he was able to spend more time with Breanna, and we are very thankful for that.

Robert worked hard for many years at Overhead Door and Union Pacific Railroad. He moved to Denver, CO for a short period of time and worked at Home Depot. Most recently he worked at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

Robert is survived by his children both of Scottsbluff; his sisters Sandra K. (Gerry) Larson of Missoula, MT and Sara J. (Chris) Mitchell, of Mitchell; his mom, Betty Ann Deem, of Gering, and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.