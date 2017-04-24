Robert George Lunnis, 87, Gering

Robert George Lunniss, 87 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center.

His funeral service will be held Friday, April 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Congregational Church with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will at Fairview Cemetery with military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Robert was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 24, 1929 to George and Katherine (Miller) Lunniss. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church in Chicago. He went to school in Chicago. He moved to Nebraska with his parents in 1946.

He had various jobs and worked in the Dental Lab until entering the U.S. Army. He enlisted in 1949 and was honorably discharge in 1952. He attended Dental Technician School in San Antonio, Texas. He married to Wilma Hoff on April 28, 1953 at Salem Congregational Church at Scottsbluff, Nebraska by the Reverend H.G. Phieff. He was a member of Salem Congregational Church.

After serving the Army, he worked as a Dental Technician at McGuire Dental Lab with his father. Later, he went into farming until 1987. In 1988, he went to work for Farmer’s Irrigation.

Robert is survived by his wife of almost 64 years Wilma; his three sons George (Paula) Lunniss of Scottsbluff, James (Sandra) Lunniss of Sidney and Steven (Chris) Lunniss of Gering; grandchildren Jaci Lunniss, Kelly (Shawn) Larson, Dean Lunniss, Mandi (Bryon) Adams and Aaron (Stephanie) Roach; great grandchildren Jazlyn Adams, Traxton Adams, Adrianna Jo Lunniss, Brennya Roach, Zaylie Adams and Blake Lee Roach and sisters-in-law Dorothy Stuckert, Shirley Botzski and Alvina Detweiler and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law William (Pat) and Libby Lunniss; grandson Seth Jordan Roach, brothers-in-law Donald Stuckert , Deitmar Botzski and Albert Hoff; sisters-in-law Eleanor (Norie) Dean and Norma Hoff; niece and nephew Sherry and Gary Detweiler, niece Shauna Lunniss and parents-in-law Conrad, Jr and Mollie Hoff.