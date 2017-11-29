Robert J. Rairigh, 80, Gering

Robert J. Rairigh, 80, passed away on November 25, 2017, in Gering, NE, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family as he entered into the glory of his Savior and King, Jesus Christ, who has called him home into His loving arms.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 30, at 2pm, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, in Scottsbluff, NE. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 1, at 10AM at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff, NE, with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will be in Beth El Cemetery in Cheyenne, WY at 2PM.

Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff is in charge of arrangements. Contributions can be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at billygraham.org or to Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff, NE.

Robert was born October 12, 1937, in Cheyenne, WY, the son of Verle and Dorothy (Farquhar) Rairigh. He began working summers for Union Pacific Railroad at the young age of 15. He graduated from Cheyenne High School in Cheyenne, WY in 1956. He then attended 1 year at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, WY, in 1958. Bob married the love of his life, Sharon Brown, on January 18, 1958. They resided in Cheyenne, WY, at that time and began their beautiful family.

Bob’s lifelong career with Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) took him and his family many places. After working various jobs for the railroad, in the summertime as a young man, he found work as an electrician for UPRR in Cheyenne, WY. The couple moved to Rawlins, WY in 1967. He was then transferred to Omaha, NE in 1971 as a safety and courtesy manager. They moved to Milford, Utah in 1972, where Bob was promoted to Train Master; then back to Cheyenne as an Assistant Superintendent of the Wyoming Division in 1975. In 1983, he was assigned as Manager of Train Operations in Gering, NE. After 40+ years of service to the UPRR, he retired on January 1, 2000.

Bob was known by all who knew him that he was a man of his word. He was reliable, dependable, and a great provider to his family. He found joy spending time with his kids and grandkids. He loved watching movies with a big bowl of popcorn and a Dr. Pepper. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and daughter, Robyn. New Zealand, Hawaii, Russia, the Arctic, and Scotland, where is mother was born, were just a few of the places he visited. Bob was a volunteer for Operation Lifesaver for UPRR. He had a mechanical mind. There wasn’t a tool or gadget he didn’t have on hand. He loved to tinker, fix things, and problem solve.

He is survived by his wife ,Sharon Rairigh of Gering; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Roger Bradshaw of Cheyenne, WY, son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Karlie Rairigh of Ogden, Utah; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Michelle Rairigh of Mitchell, NE; Grandsons and spouses: Justin and Amy Bradshaw of Aurora, CO; Josh and Jessica Bradshaw of Albany, NY; Jordan and Sara Bradshaw of Ft. Worth, TX; Jacob and Briahn Bradshaw of Brighton, CO; Tysen and Ronni Maughan of Ogden, Utah. Grandsons: William, Abe, and Hank Rairigh of Mitchell, NE. Granddaughters: Kylie and Kaitlin Rairigh of Ogden, Utah; Lauren, Taylor, and Susie Rairigh of Mitchell, NE. Ten great-grandchildren; Sister-in-law and spouse: Charlene and Phil Severson of Cheyenne, WY. Brother-in-laws and spouses: Terry and Ann Brown of Kona, Hawaii; Ted and Kathy Brown of Littleton, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents Verle and Dorothy Rairigh and daughter, Dr. Robyn Rairigh.

We love you Bob, Daddy, Grandpa, Papa.