Robert Kerr Kanniard, III, 17, Mitchell

Robert Kerr Kanniard, III, 17, of Mitchell, died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at First Assembly of God Church in Scottsbluff with Pastors Ben Hart, LD Alderson, Paul Maunu and Dwight Sandoz officiating. There is no visitation. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Rob’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Robert was born on November 18 1999 to Robert and Heidi (Cross) Kanniard, Jr. in Scottsbluff Nebraska. He went to school at Lake Minatare Elementary until he transferred to Minatare public school where he attended 3rd grade through his sophomore year of high school. As a junior Robert attended Choices in Scottsbluff.

During the last few years Robert has worked for a few different employers, but each job has involved working with animals in some way. He was passionate about animals because it was his dream to one day own his own cattle ranch. He also loved being outdoors and spending time with friends and family. Robert passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, April 9th, at the age of 17 years, 4 months, and 21 days.

Robert is survived by his grandfather Raymond Cross Jr of Minatare, father Robert Kanniard, Jr, mother Heidi Kanniard, sisters Alison and Joy, and brother Raymond, all of Mitchell, aunts Fran, Brenda, Raylene, Camisha, Rhonda, and Marie. Surviving uncles include James, Jeff, Dean, Rick, Kirk, John, Carlin, and Rick. Cousins include Allan, Beth, Mary, Jerry, Adam, April, John, and many more.

Robert was preceded in death by grandparents Robert and Alice Kanniard, Sr,, grandmother Janet Cross, and brother Justin Kanniard.