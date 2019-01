Robert L. Mick, 71, of Chappell passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at his home.

Cremation has taken place and services are being planned and will be announced when available.

Memorials in Robert’s name can be made to Adopt-A-Dog in Chappell.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Mick Family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.