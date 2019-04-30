Robert Owen Hippe died on April 27, 2019 at the University of Colorado Health Center after a short battle with cancer. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, Ne with Father Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place per his wishes so there will be no visitation. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s honor may be given to Legacy of the Plains Museum. Online condolences may be made by viewing Bob’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements

Bob was born in Gordon, NE on September 28, 1941 to Paul and Luthera “Thera” (Gardiner) Hippe. His childhood was spent on several ranches in the Sandhills of Cherry County, Nebraska around the Merriman and Wood Lake areas where his father was foreman. When it came time for him to go to high school, he lived with a family near Merriman who was related to Mari Sandoz. He milked cows for his room and board. He graduated from Merriman High School in 1959 in a class of 3 of which he was first in his class. He graduated from Kearney State College where he received a B.A. in Business Education in 1963. During his time at Kearney State, he was in a rock-n-roll band called the Sonics. He loved to tell stories about those days with the band. His first job was in Sargent, NE where he taught typing and shorthand from 1963-65. His first marriage was to Kaye Woodruff and to this union four children were born; Kim. Debbie, Rob and Jenney. After teaching in Sargent for 2 years, he moved to Lincoln, NE where he attended law school at the University of Nebraska. In 1968 he moved to Scottsbluff, NE where he practiced law with Raymond, Lovell & Hippe. In 1975, he ran and was elected County Attorney for Scottsbluff County. In 1977, he was appointed District Judge for the 12 Judicial District by Gov. Jim Exon a position he held for 30years. In 1986 he married Anne (Buffington) Thacker and gained two more sons, Eric and Bryce, which he thought of as his own and completed his family. After 1 ½ years he went to work for the Pahlke Law Group where he was an associate from 2009-2015; and was Of-Counsel, Pahlke Law Group, 2015 until his death.

Bob also received numerous awards while on the bench. These included: George H. Turner Award, NCSEA-Outstanding Commitment to Nebraska Children, and the Nebraska State Bar Foundation Outstanding Education Award. In 2014 he received the UNK Alumni Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award. While he felt honored by the recognition, humility was always his practice. Recognition was something he never sought.

Bob also volunteered for the Centennial committee for the Scottsbluff National Monument and was on the board of Mediation West where he served as secretary treasurer. He also believed in every step of his mediation work.

Bob was a 50 year member of the Nebraska State Bar Assn., Western Nebraska Bar Assn. (President, 1973-74); Nebraska District Court Judges Assn. (President 1988-89); American Bar Assn. (Trial Practice and Techniques Committee, Law School Curriculum Committee); Founding Member, Nebraska Dispute Resolution Advisory Council (1991-1997); Member, Supreme Court Automation Advisory Committee (1994-2007); Chair, Supreme Court’s Committee on Practice and Procedure(1997-to present); Vice-Chair, Advisory Committee, Nebraska State Bar Association (2011-Present).

Bob helped found West Nebraska Legal Services, Scottsbluff Senior Center, Radio Station KCMI, and Mediation West. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, NE.

Bob is survived by his wife of 32 years Anne, children Kim Mendez of Bayard; Debbie Pietro of Murrieta, CA; Rob Hippe of Lincoln; Jenney Hippe of Simi Valley, CA; Eric Thacker (Gail), of Michell, NE; Bryce Thacker (Brandi), of Burlington, CO; sister Paula Briscoe of Seattle, WA.; grandchildren, Amanda, Ernie, Eric, Alex, Adrienne, Jordan, Austin, Baylin, Victoria, Rebecca, Arika, Sarah, Becca, Dennis, Gabe, and 15 great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild to be born in May.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, father & mother-law, granddaughter Caitlin, several aunts, uncles, cousins and brother-in-law Chuck Briscoe.