Robert (Rob) Scott Francis finished his fight with cancer on July 29, 2018. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Dorothy Mae (Asiala) Francis and Robert (Bob) Kenneth Francis on May 25, 1955. He joined his sisters Barbara and Becky.

Rob and his family moved to Alliance, Nebraska in August 1961 and he graduated from Alliance High School in 1973. Following graduation, he attended the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota and was later employed with Burlington Northern Railroad. After briefly living in Murfreesboro, TN, he returned to the Alliance area and worked on the Mule Shoe Bar and JHL ranches in the Sandhills where he discovered his love for the Sandhills. At the time of his death he worked at Westco, delivering fuel and propane.

Rob married Teri Wallesen on January 17, 1997 in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Their daughter Mary Danielle (Dani) joined her sisters Chabree, Brett, and Kayla Batt.

Rob had a lifelong love for the outdoors and animals. He trained hunting dogs, mostly Labrador retrievers for hunting waterfowl and upland birds. He spent most fall months hunting geese on the waters of Nebraska. His passion of dog training, hunting, fishing has been passed onto family and youth, especially Dani.

He is survived by his wife Teri, daughter Dani, step-children and their children Chabree (Travis) Ohms, Noah, Ryker and Addison; Brett (Sam) McCue, Ashlynn, Harper, Kordelle and Everly; Kayla (Joel) Jacox. Sister Barb (Jerry) Bowen and their family, Shonda Davenport, Tracy (Wayne) Taylor, Brandy (Josh) Aaron; Sister Becky (Rick) Herian and their family, Holly (Jim) Fitzpatrick, Mandy (Todd) Spohn, Jeff (Chelsie) Herian.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 3, at 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Alliance, with Pastor Jonathan Seng officiating. Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorials may be designated and sent to Hospice at 3701 Avenue D, Suite 2204 Scottsbluff 69361 or to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.