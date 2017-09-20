Robert Schaffer, 77, Bayard

Robert Schaffer 77 of Bayard, NE. passed away Monday, September 18th 2017 in Bridgeport, NE.

Robert was born July 20, 1940 in Gering Nebraska to Alex & Elsie (Burbach) Schaffer. He was married to the love of his life Benita Becking on February 25th 1962 and they were inseparable for the next 55 years. During this time Robert started farming in the Bayard area until 1997 and it was one of the true passions in his life.

During the winter months Robert could be found on channel 19 or 21 shooting the breeze with many of the local farmers and drivers. For those who may remember “Bug-tussle” could always be counted on for some lively early morning conversation. During the summers when time would allow Robert loved to fish on the 9 mile and the red willow creeks, he always enjoyed catching and bringing home his share of rainbow trout. His love of fishing prompted him to purchase a boat which led to many memories of teaching young people throughout the area how to water ski and tube. Robert loved being around young people and teased them to no end.

He was a life long member of the Faith United Church of Christ in Bayard, where he was baptized, confirmed, married, deacon and treasure of the church.

Robert was an avid collector of antiques and collectables. His collections included Husker memorabilia, Coke Cola products, and toy tractors just to name a few. For Robert it wasn’t simply about collecting, the real fun was meeting and dealing with people from all walks of life. He loved looking as much as he did collecting! He also enjoyed hitting the casinos and did so whenever he could talk Benita in to it!

Robert was proceeded in death by his parents Alex & Elsie, infant brother, brother Larry Schaffer and stepfather Harry Zitterkopf.

Survivors include his wife Benita; brother Richard Schaffer of Torrington, Wy, two nephews that ment a lot to Robert -Jim Schaffer and Scott Schaffer both of AZ; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Dewayne and Nancy Becking of Powell, Wy, Connie Booth of Torrington, WY and Bob Becking of Minatare; stepbrothers and sisters Gary and Jeanette Bolzer of Scottsbluff, Dan and Sandy Harrelson of Rapid City, SD, Jim Zitterkopf of Utah and Ron and Cindy Zitterkopf of Kansas.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tom Smith officiating. Casual attire is welcomed. A reception will follow at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Bayard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Unit. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.