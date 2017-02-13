Robert Strauch, 89, Mitchell

Robert Strauch, 89, of Mitchell, made his final journey February 9, 2017 and is now rejoicing in heaven. His funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff where Robert was baptized, confirmed and married with Pastor Ralph Morris officiating. Visitation will be Monday, February 13, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. James Lutheran Church or to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Robert was born on September 25, 1927 on the Sioux County homestead just north of Mitchell to Philip and Elizabeth (Schwartzkopf) Strauch. On October 30, 1949 Robert married Norma Huls and together they raised their four children, Bob, Susan, Sandy and Debbie in the Dutch Flats area.

Robert was a farmer through and through. It was his livelihood and hobby. He loved working the soil and took great pride in his straight rows and fields devoid of weeds. He and Norma retired from the farm and moved into Mitchell in 1993, but he was never really done with farming. Until the last couple of years he couldn’t wait to assist his nephew on the farm with spring tractor work. When spring tractor work was over he spent the summer working in his huge garden and Norma kept busy canning all of the produce. Robert also loved his family and so enjoyed teasing and joking with them.

He is survived by his children; Robert L & Barb Strauch of Gering, Susan & Gary Williams of Mitchell, Sandra Gabel of Grand Island and Debra & Rick Williams of Phoenix; grandchildren Lynda Scott, Crissy & Chris Olsen, Alan & Tricia Strauch, Brian Strauch, Becky & Ty Harris, Amy & Bill Hahn, Melanie Gabel, Britton & Erin Gabel and John & Tiffany Williams. In addition, Robert is survived by 15 great grandchildren plus one on the way; four great- great grandchildren with one also on the way; special friends Glen, Deb, Erica & Colby Eberspecher and numerous nieces & nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by Norma, his loving wife of 53 years, his parents, sister Elizabeth Stoll, brothers Philip, Henry, Walter, Jacob, Manuel & Elmer and son-in-law James Gabel.