Robert “Toby” Curtis Tyler, 66, Mitchell

Robert “Toby” Curtis Tyler 66 of Mitchell passed away Saturday March 4th, 2017 at his home. Cremation has taken place at Dugan Kramer Crematory and his memorial service will be held at 10am on Monday March 13th, 2017 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Toby was born April 12th, 1950 in Sutherland, Nebraska to Robert O and Thelma A (Adams) Tyler. He was the middle of three children. He graduated from Columbus High School with the Class of 1968. He continued his education at Columbus Community College.

Toby began his music career at age 15 playing bass guitar. He played with various bands over the years including Bitter Root, Revelations, Evolution, Second Wind, The Driving Dynamics and Donny O and the Troublemakers. Toby met the love of his life Jennifer Joann (Haas) in February 1970 in Scottsbluff. Two children were born of this union, Amy Ramos and Christine Tyler. Later that year they moved to Columbus, Nebraska where he worked for Dale Electronics. They bought Columbus Kawasaki Dealership and later Midwest Speed and Custom. They moved back to Scottsbluff in 1978 where he worked for Lockwoods drafting then worked for both Scotts Bluff and Banner County as Assistant Highway Supervisor and Highway Supervisor. He spent the last few years enjoying retirement. He enjoyed his music, building things, working on cars, golfing, and spending time with the family.

Toby is survived by his wife Jennifer (Mitchell), Children Amy (Ronald) Ramos (Scottsbluff), Christine Tyler (Denver), his brother Joe Tyler (San Diego), grandchildren Brandon Ramos, Jordon Ramos and Vivian Tyler, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donna Jean Borchers (Georgia).