Roberta "Bertie" B. Dickinson, 97, formerly of Morrill, died Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering.

Bertie was born May 4, 1920 in Morrill to James Monroe and Mamie Alice (Bales) Craig.

She married Vernon Gerald “Jerry” Dickinson on May 27, 1939 in Morrill and to this union four children were born: Geraldine, Jamie, Sharon and Doris.

Bertie resided on her farm north of Morrill for 65 years until moving to town in 2004 where she remained until moving to Heritage Estates in 2011.

Bertie joined the First United Methodist Church in Morrill in 1938 and was the longest living member of the church until her passing. She was a previous member of the Methodist Women’s Group, DAR, Rebekah Lodge, Pleasant Grove Club and Rook Club. Bertie enjoyed doing embroidery and crocheting in her earlier years and was also an avid reader. Her family and friends were always very special to her.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Ed) Karnes of Morrison, CO and Doris (Dave) MacDonald of Scottsbluff; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; along with extended family members and friends.

Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry in 1975; son, James “Jamie” Dickinson; daughter, Geraldine Overton; sisters, Alice Dickinson and Dorothy Cunliffe; brother, Arthur Craig; and grandson, Jonathan MacDonald.