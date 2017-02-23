Roberta Sick, 79, Lodgepole

Roberta Sick, 79 of Lodgepole, Nebraska was called home early Tuesday morning, February 21st from Sidney Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 24, 2017 in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lodgepole with Brenda Tophoj, P.M.A. officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery north of Lodgepole.

Memorials have been established the family for a scholarship to be established.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday in the Holechek Funeral Home in Sidney with the family present.

Roberta Franzen was born March 2, 1937, north of Sunol to Reinert and Rosina “Stevens” Franzen. She attended District 14 School and Lodgepole High School, graduating 1954. Roberta Franzen married Ronald L Sick of Lodgepole in 1954 where they lived a short military live in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After Ron’s discharge from the Army they moved back to the family farm north of Lodgepole where they would farm for the next 50+ years.

Roberta was actively involved in 4H, first as a member, then a leader achieving a 30 year Leader Pin serving the Goodview 4H Club. For 30 years during the 1960s, 70’s and 80’s a majority of young Lodgepole girls learned to sew and cook thru her guidance. Additionally she had a passion for music where she led the Calico Jills 4H song group to state competitions.

Roberta was actively involved in the Goodview community north of Lodgepole, belonging to the Sunshine Club, and Xi Alpha Tau Sorority. She was an active member of the Gloria Die Lutheran Church as a Sunday school teacher, leader, and various church women’s groups. Additionally, Roberta’s heart was always tied to her childhood church community of Weyerts. Ron and Roberta were honored as Lodgepole Old Settlers King and Queen in 2008.

Ron and Roberta’s motorhome/RV played an important role filling her love of traveling. Over 32 years of traveling Ron and Roberta visited 43 of the lower 48 states plus Alaska, Hawaii and Canada. Destinations were encircled by visiting time tested friends made while spending winters in Arizona.

Roberta is survived by her children Cindy and Rocky Oliverius of Lodgepole, Kenton and Mary Sick of Greeley, Colorado. Her grandchildren: Zachary (Sonya) Oliverius of Chappell, Cassie(Kevin)Challburg of Sidney, Thaddeus(Kilee) Oliverius of Scottsbluff, Taston Sick of Greeley, CO, Seth (Nicole)Oliverius of Omaha, Ellie Sick of Scottsdale, AZ, LaTasha(Zac) Crane of Nevada, and Chelsea (Matt) Fisher of Kansas, 10 great grandchildren and her brother Roger (Hanna) Franzen of Sidney. Extended family includes Doug and Alice Sick of Sidney, Gary Jurgens of Ft. Collins and Kayla Burt, Omaha , sisters-in-law Carol Franzen of Sidney, and Twila Sick of Chappell, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Ron, son Kevin, her parents Reinert and Rosina Franzen, her brothers Raymond and Rodney Franzen, in-laws John and Verna Sick and brothers-in-law Melvin and Richard Sick.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Sick family.